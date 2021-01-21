Sugar Kittens Cat Cafe raises funds for feline

LIBERTY — According to a Facebook post from local business Sugar Kittens Cat Cafe and Cattery, 603 S. Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty, a kitten is in need of some help from the community. Harry wants to be a kitten like all his friends except he was born with a condition called Luxating Patella. This means his knees dislocate when he tries to walk.
"Harry has a chance at a normal life if we can provide him the $6,000 surgery at K-State Vet School," states a social media post about the fundraiser.
To help make Harry’s better, the business seeks people to sponsor Super Bowl squares. Each square provides a chance to win a halftime score prize of $100 and a final score prize of $300. Squares will be assigned in the order in which they are received and score numbers will be drawn at random on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.
All squares must be purchased prior to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Squares can be sponsored by donating in person at the café or online at linkzip.me/CZ5ej.
