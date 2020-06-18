LIBERTY — Liberty Parks and Recreation has partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer Summer Solstice Sunrise Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road.
As summer solstice arrives Saturday, June 20, the usual moonlight event is replaced with a sunrise one that starts at 5:45 a.m.
The monthly yoga program is a benefit for the off-leash dog park. Yoga is instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat or blanket. Donations are deductible for the Liberty Dog Park.
Yoga will be canceled if the temperature is not at least 55 degrees or if there is rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.