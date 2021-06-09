SMITHVILLE — The women who are part of the Sunnyside Circle all call the century-old social group “a gift.”
Toward the end of May, the small group of women, who live primarily in Trimble and Smithville, met up at the home of Sandra Reeves, a former Clay County collector and state representative.
Reeves threw a formal tea as most of the women wore their finery and a hat or fascinator to match to mark the organization’s 100th anniversary.
Mary Kay Anderson and her sister, Janet Kay, are two who hold the longest memberships with the group as their mother was an early member. The two shared the group’s history.
A dozen friends and neighbors met in the home of Rosa Miller on May 5, 1921. At that first meeting, the dozen came up with the name Sunnyside Circle. They also decided on the motto of “Look Happy, Be Happy and Pass It Around.” The club flower is a yellow chrysanthemum. The club’s purpose is “to further the welfare of our community by bringing about closer cooperation between those interested in building of the social, moral, intellectual conditions of the community.”
Club member Jo Phillips said there aren’t many social clubs still around and she treasures her time in such a group.
During the century, the women have offered service to Northlanders. One of their first acts was gathering and donating sheets, pillow cases, baby clothing, fruits, cookies and Christmas boxes. Other activities included quilting circles and selling those quilts and putting together several years of cookbooks to sell.
“I truly believe women need other women for support and laughter. We are still nurturing those same values set forth 100 years ago,” Kay said. “Mostly they were farm wives, sharing the good times and the hard times. We are keeping the traditions they established.”
Reeves said she is still surprised she had to be voted into the group, but is honored to be part of it. The group maintains a smaller membership to fit in homes. In 1921, the group hit 25 members, and for the most part, stays around that number.
“I am very grateful that we all are still standing,” she said. “I like the women here.”
In the early days of meeting, women were instructed to wear nylons and gloves.
“They really dressed up. But for many, this was that chance to show off their latest purchases,” Reeves said.
For Anderson and Kay, they remember attending meetings and understanding the gift of supporting each other.
“Mother was a hardworking farm wife,” Kay said. “I know she looked forward to club day. It was her social time to be with other women. When she hosted, everything had to be perfect.”
Meetings also include the Pledge of Allegiance, Lord’s Prayer and often a song or two.
