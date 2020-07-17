T-shirt sales support Liberty Chamber

LIBERTY — Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking help to support local businesses. Proceeds from the sale of the Liberty Strong tees will be used to fund another Gift Card Frenzy event which added more than $30,000 to the local economy in June.
Shirts can be ordered now through July 19. Shirts can be delivered to the individual ordering or picked up at the chamber office, 1170 W. Kansas St., Suite H.
To order a shirt, visit www.showmelogos.net/LibertyStrong/shop/home.
