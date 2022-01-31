LIBERTY — Monthly, the Precious Blood Renewal Center, 2120 St. Gaspar Way, Liberty, offer a Taizé service that often meets not only in person, but online. This month, the service is 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
Taizé prayer is practiced throughout the world. It is a meditative candle-lit form of community prayer that includes simple chants sung repeatedly, silence and prayers of praise and intercession. It comes from an ecumenical, monastic community in France and has spread to numerous spots around the world.
The words that open the February service this month speak that “God’s gonna trouble the water.” According to the center, "We gather in February, during African-American History Month, to lament together the stark reality of racism in our world, our country and our local community."
Per the prayer service description, "Words are powerful tools of communication and creativity. We use words to create and we use words to destroy. We must recognize the many ways, intentionally and unintentionally, that our words and our absence of words, contribute to racial division and recognize what is needed to heal these divides."
The event will be live streamed. For those seeking to attend in person, PBRC is now requiring participants to show proof of vaccination as well as masks at all times indoors and practice social distancing.
Download a program for the service at pbrenewalcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/Taize-Service-for-February-3-2022-Worship-Aid-1.pdf Taizé Service Worship Aid for Feb. 3. To register, visit pbrenewalcenter.org/events/taize-for-february-gods-gonna-trouble-the-water/
