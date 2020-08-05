KEARNEY — The Kearney School District will welcome a new cohort of teachers and principals this school year. As a way to welcome them, Kearney Chamber of Commerce will host a welcome lunch Thursday, Aug. 13. At the lunch, goody bags will be given to the new community members that are filled by chamber member businesses.
“All chamber members are invited to share in this unique opportunity to promote your business and get your brand in their hands first,” states a chamber release.
To participate, member businesses can drop off items for 19 bags at the chamber office by noon Monday, Aug. 10, at 455 Sam Barr Drive, Suite 103. The office is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Examples of items to include are: gift cards, coupons, promotional swag, hand sanitizer, masks, office supplies or anything a new teacher could use.
