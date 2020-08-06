LIBERTY — Tee It Up Fore Parks is a best ball scramble tournament coming Friday, Aug. 14. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. as golfers take their rounds at WinterStone Golf Course, 17101 E. Kentucky Road, Independence.
The tournament benefits the Liberty Parks & Recreation Foundation and the efforts to support youth scholarships for programs, services and community center memberships provided by Liberty Parks & Recreation.
Registration deadline is Aug. 7.
Entry includes free range balls before the event, 18 holes of golf with a car, complimentary lunch, a team golf package and auction items to bid on for purchase. There will also be prizes for those in the top three places in Flights A and B. Plus there will be individual prizes for longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin.
The 2019 tournament raised $13,000 towards the scholarship program. Since the scholarship program began in 2009, the foundation has been able to provide nearly $80,000 in scholarships for Liberty Community Center memberships and LPR programs assisting 1,068 individuals.
For more details, call 439-4366 or visit libertymissouri.gov/2103/LPRF-Golf-Tournament.
