LIBERTY — Caleb Shonkwiler has a new friend in Erica Venancio. They are “kidney buddies for life.”
In late July, Venancio, a Liberty resident and mother, made the gift of a living donation of her right kidney to Shonkwiler, 13.
“I feel so much better than I did before and I have way more energy. I thought the whole process was fascinating and it wasn’t actually that bad. I am so grateful for all the support that I have gotten from my friends, family, teachers and everyone else. I’ve gotten more cards than I’ve ever gotten in my entire life! I am so grateful to Erica and her family for giving me this amazing gift,” Shonkwiler said.
Caleb's mom Erin Shonkwiler said Caleb has done well with the immuno-suppressants he takes as a result of the transplant.
“We all feel so blessed,” she said. “I live my life to give to others. We have been overwhelmed with so many blessings from our family, our church family and work family. Caleb is doing well, He has been given a rare gift to see how many people came together to help him. It has been life changing.”
In the future, Erin thinks Caleb will explore the medical field.
“He has a unique perspective,” she said.
The need for a kidney for Caleb began more than two years ago. Erin created a website and shared details of Caleb’s life and medical issues. The family also created a Facebook page, available by searching “Caleb Needs a Kidney.”
The Shonkwilers knew the need for a donor would be part of Caleb’s life early on. Erin said an early ultrasound registered urine backing up in his kidneys. A pediatric nephrology specialist, Douglas Blowey at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, offered his medical expertise to the family.
During the first few months of Caleb’s life, a couple of surgeries were performed in hopes of slowing the serious medical issue.
Venancio initially wasn’t planning on Caleb and his need.
“I am an organ donor,” she said. “It’s on my driver's license. I know it’s important because my father-in-law is a heart transplant recipient. In the spring of 2020, I had a colleague who was in need of a living liver donor. Unfortunately, he needed a bigger person to donate.”
The desire to reach someone in need stayed with Venancio.
“I saw Caleb’s mom’s post on the Liberty Swap and Shop and ended up sharing it,” she said. “The request stayed with me. I did my research on transplants and it was something I could consider.”
Her sons and husband have been supportive through this process, said the donor.
“I made the call to KU’s transplant center and I knew it was still a long shot,” Venancio said. “I work with my dad and he thought I was a bit crazy, but in less than two months, I received the call that I was a match.”
Erin said Caleb’s kidneys were stable for a bit.
“The doctors told us to wait until there was truly an optimum time for the transplant,” Erin said. “For about 18 months, things were calm. The plan was to make sure Caleb is healthy enough and before dialysis would be needed.”
The families kept moving forward together. Erin, Caleb and Venancio met in person. The first time was awkward.
“It was a weird place to be in,” Venancio said. “I was not excited about surgery. During this time, I was living my life, working, traveling and taking vacation. I wondered how much notice I would have.”
However, in May of this year, Caleb’s lab work took a turn.
“I had made summer plans, but then things started to change for Caleb,’ Venancio said. “I knew we were getting it done this summer. In a way, I think we were both relieved to get it scheduled. It was great for Caleb to not interfere with school.”
Venancio went to KU and Caleb to Children’s Mercy. She was in the hospital for three days and Caleb nine.
“Erica has been beyond amazing,” Erin said. “She is an angel on earth.”
The families messaged every day.
“There’s a connection now,” Venancio said. “Our families will always be intertwined. It’s so much more rewarding than I thought. I’ve been told I’m brave, but I don’t consider myself any different. I have boys in Liberty and the schools. Caleb’s story touched me. Being a living organ donation had never really crossed my mind, but maybe our story can help more people make the decision to explore being a living donor.”
