Kidney buddies for life.jpg

Erica Venancio and Caleb Shonkwiler share a bond as Venancio donated a kidney to the teenager.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — Caleb Shonkwiler has a new friend in Erica Venancio. They are “kidney buddies for life.”

In late July, Venancio, a Liberty resident and mother, made the gift of a living donation of her right kidney to Shonkwiler, 13.

Caleb Shonkwiler.jpg

Caleb Shonkwiler, 13, has a new lease on life thanks to a kidney donation from living donor and fellow Liberty resident Erica Venancio.
Erica Venancio.jpg

Liberty resident Erica Venancio is all smiles after donating one of her kidneys to Liberty teen Caleb Shonkwiler. The mother and organ donor said she was compelled to donate to Shonkwiler after reading about the boy's story and need on social media.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.