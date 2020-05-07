In Kearney, Crossroads Community Church members will return to services in-person this weekend as other church leaders across the Northland decide to postpone in-person services until later in the summer. To learn more about guidelines for reopening of church services provided by Clay County Public Health Center, visit www.clayhealth.com/286/Community-Recovery. To learn about a specific church's plan, call the church office or visit the church's website or social media pages.