As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Clay County Public Health Center released guidelines for faith-based organizations that seek to return to holding church services as stay-home orders are lifted, pastors and church members say they are reviewing their own paths for reopening safely.
Liberty
Father Mike Roach, lead pastor at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, said current plans are to start Mass back up Saturday, May 16, but to keep to the capacity required under the county health recovery plan, which is 120 for the church. Daily Masses will resume after Sunday, May 17, but will be held in the main sanctuary instead of the smaller chapel to ensure physical distancing.
“We know we are going to have to have all the doors open so people aren’t touching things too much,” he said. “We will take out the hymnals, another communal object that is often touched by many hands.”
Roach said physical distancing will be maintained and masks will worn.
“I believe we will ease into this and look at what is feasible. We will continue live-streaming Mass, he said.
“We will most likely have people sign up for services as well as sign in when they arrive,” he said. “The diocese has set for some stringent guidelines.”
There will be no choir, processional gifts or extra fellowship.
“During Communion, we will only present the body of Christ,” Roach said. “The challenge for us will be sanitizing after the first Sunday service in preparation for the second. The Saturday service is a single time.”
If people feel uncomfortable about coming to church, Roach said staff understands.
“If we have elderly members or families that don’t feel like it’s right, we want people to take it slow. We want people to be cautious. No one should feel guilty about not attending in person,” he said. “We can all still feel connected.”
Chandler Baptist Church will not hold in-person services until June 7, but Pastor Sean Taylor said services will continue on Facebook Live. Initially, the church council suggested canceling church activities through April 26. However, as the situation continues to develop, the pastor said, the decision is to keep the church family safe by extending restrictions on in-person services.
While St. Stephen Lutheran Church leadership has not yet decided when to return, there was a call made for extra cleaning services, leaders said. According to church leaders, when on-site services do begin again, there will be proper social distancing guidelines and safety precautions in place.
At First Presbyterian Church, Pastor Nikki Cooley said leadership is gathering information and considering options.
“Officially we are closed through May 18 and further decisions will be made as we move forward. We are working on a reopening document that will include safety considerations, but for right now, staying closed to all in-person gatherings is the safest option,” she said.
Kearney
Crossroads Community Church leaders in Kearney expect a soft reopen on Sunday, May 10. Church members should expect services to look different as the church continues to adapt to updated public health guidelines.
Pastor Brett Toole said the church plans to add an additional service when in-person worship resumes to allow more space for proper physical distancing of members. Tool said discipleship groups and other parts of the church will remain online only until Clay County officials give directives that will allow more in-person activities.
One of the big changes, according to Toole, will be children staying with their parents during the sermon as the normal routine involves families sitting together through the music portion of the service before kids are released for the children’s services.
“I talked to one young mom that said their approach may be to take turns between Mom and Dad coming to church with their oldest while the other parent stays home with the two youngest,” Toole said. “I think our families are in the same place as everybody else. We just have to figure this out one day at a time.”
Smithville
Pastor Rebecca Mulford said the church administration council at First United Methodist Church in Smithville met last week and decided to keep in-person services closed through the end of May, opting instead, to continue with online worship.
“It’ll be very similar to what we’ve done so far. At 10 a.m. Sunday mornings, you can watch us on Facebook Live and then also find our worship video on our Facebook,” she said during a video post on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SmithvilleUMC, Tuesday, May 5. “... We are also looking into some sort of parking lot worship service in the future, where you can come and stay in your car and still worship together. Keep your eye out for more information on that.”
Vacation Bible school, the pastor said, is also being held virtually this year as opposed to in-person.
“The fun thing about that is anybody from anywhere, your grandkids from all over, can participate in vacation Bible school,” she said.
