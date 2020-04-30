COVID-19 has brought about almost constant change to families, school settings and rules. Now that recovery plans are being defined, staying mentally healthy is a must, said Angie Winkler, counselor and clinical liaison for Signature Psychiatric Hospital.
Give yourself a break
“First, I would say to be kind with yourself. Your feelings are valid. Fear and uncertainty and anxiety (are things) we are all experiencing right now,” she said. “It's OK to be excited and hopeful about returning to normalcy and be nervous and fearful. It is that both situation. Each of us has been experiencing this community trauma in different ways, based on our own stress and past life experiences.”
Make a plan
As families prepare to see home work offices close down or have modified hours, children and teens will still be at home completing school online as the school year has been canceled. There are also plans families and community and organizational leaders must look at making for future sporting events and other activities such as returning to church or other groups.
“Some things that can help are to think through scenarios and make a plan for safety,” Winkler said. "For example, decide how you will handle if your friends or co-workers are not wearing a mask but you are. What are your expectations? How can you prepare to communicate your boundaries?”
"Gather information that will help you accurately determine your risk so that you can take reasonable precautions," states the World Health Organization's website, www.who.int.
Winkler said children need to be able to voice their concerns and decide what activities they wish to take part in as well.
“The lifting of restrictions is not an order to immediately return to life at 100%. You get to decide, at your own pace, what you feel comfortable with. Even for adults, maybe you just start with the return to work for one week and then decide what other parts of life you will expand,” she explained.
Stay connected
Families and individuals should also remember to stay connected with a support system, Winkler said.
“Practice physical distancing while staying emotionally close. Isolation breeds anxiety and depression. Continue to reach out to your loved ones every day,” she said.
For those who need or want more mental health assistance, Winker recommends reaching out to a professional.
"Have a plan of where to go to and how to seek help for physical and mental health needs if required," states the WHO site.
“Many are realizing now, more than every before, the importance of taking care of mental health,” she said.
