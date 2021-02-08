SMITHVILLE — The Smithville CARES Utility and Housing Program, funded through federal CARES Act Funding, is available to assist Smithville residents directly impacted by loss of income due to COVID-19 with housing and utility bills.
“The program will expend up to $50,000 total in grants and will accept applications until funds run out,” states a release from the city.
The program is administered by The Northland Assistance Center and funds are paid directly from The Northland Assistance Center to the landlord, mortgage holder or utility provider. Utilities eligible include gas, electric, water, wastewater, trash and internet bills. Recipients are eligible to receive both housing and utility assistance, but may only receive assistance once every six months.
“Requests for assistance will be verified through the Mid America Assistance Center database to ensure applicants are not receiving duplicate payments for that service. To receive assistance, residents must call the Northland Assistance Center, identify themselves as Smithville residents, set up an appointment and provide documentation, which may include proof of residency, identification, proof of income and a letter or utility bill from the landlord, mortgage company and/or utility provider,” states the release.
“Please be aware the Northland Assistance Center is receiving a high call volume due to the COVID-19 programs so Smithville residents are advised to be patient and persistent in getting through the line,” states the release.
