Three more local Halloween events have canceled due to COVID-19. The Kid Safe Halloween planned for Oct. 24 at Shoal Creek Living History Museum has been canceled as has Liberty Hospital’s Trunk or Treat 2020, which is usually scheduled for the Saturday before Halloween.
The third event is the Trick or Treat Downtown around the Liberty historic square.
HDLI Executive Director Jameson Howard wrote in an email, “After lots of planning and communication with the Clay County Public Health Center, we have come to the conclusion that we will not have our ‘Trick or Treat Downtown’ event this year. We have made this decision in order to adhere to the guidance that was given to us by the health center, as they communicated their inability to approve of this event as it has the potential to bring in thousands (as it has in the past) of attendees, while the current maximum capacity for mass gatherings in the county is just 250. We know that this event has been a favorite for our entire community, and we are still committed to provide the opportunity for our community to come enjoy downtown Liberty this Halloween.”
Howard shared that HDLI plans to have a Halloween Open House event. This will stretch across the week leading up to Halloween, and it will include a scavenger hunt throughout the downtown storefront windows, a virtual costume contest, and there will be the HDLI tent left up after the Farmers’ Market on Oct. 31 where small bags with candy and rack cards which detail each downtown business will be given out throughout the afternoon.
