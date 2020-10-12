Thrivent team spreads generosity

LIBERTY — The Kansas City metro Thrivent Group, in Liberty for over 15 years, is currently located at 6 Victory Lane, Suite 8 in Liberty with financial representatives Jennifer McLaughlin, Jacob Wedekind, Gary Eldridge and administrative assistant Tabetha Reece.
The group has not let Covid-19 stop them from spreading generosity in the community. Earlier this year they provided snack baskets to essential workers in Liberty.
In September each year they support a non-profit at their booth during Liberty Fall Festival. However, with this year’s festival not taking place they decided to create their own COVID-friendly event and support Hillcrest Hope.
Hillcrest Hope is a nonprofit that helps individuals and families regain their independence and their hope. Through housing assistance, strict accountability and budgeting, education and tremendous support from the community, Hillcrest Hope families create stability and build a better life for themselves and their children.
McLaughlin has been volunteering there by providing financial Life Skill classes and knew there was a need in their on-site food pantry for residents.
On Sept. 17, the team hosted a contactless drive-thru ice cream social. For each car that drove through, the team donated groceries for one family meal to Hillcrest Hope. Each car then received free ice cream and a Live Generously T-shirt.
McLaughlin went to four different stores, maximizing the donations and purchasing enough for 50 family meals. The meals included a fruit, vegetable, soup or meal similar to a Hamburger Helper. They also donated $100 as well on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“Our goal is to spread generosity even through COVID,” McLaughlin said. “It’s been challenging, but not impossible.”
