KANSAS CITY NORTH — How does one define a life well-lived? Philosophers, scientists, psychologists and more have speculated on what it means.

For Erlene O’Brien and her daughters, Cathy Ham, Karen Clinesmith and Sharon Bash, it means positivity coupled with family, faith, hard work, volunteerism and the power of a pinky promise.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.