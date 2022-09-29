KANSAS CITY NORTH — How does one define a life well-lived? Philosophers, scientists, psychologists and more have speculated on what it means.
For Erlene O’Brien and her daughters, Cathy Ham, Karen Clinesmith and Sharon Bash, it means positivity coupled with family, faith, hard work, volunteerism and the power of a pinky promise.
O’Brien was born in Holden, but came to the big city of Kansas City after high school. Her and her husband lived in the Sherwood Estates subdivision and attended Antioch Community Church, where O’Brien was a member for more than 70 years.
“Mom would dress us up in our Sunday best and we would go around to neighborhoods like Golden Oaks, collecting donations for a new hospital, which would eventually become North Kansas City Hospital,” Ham said.
The 98-year-old O’Brien passed this week and was is hospice care until that time, but for many months, she refused to stop sharing her faith and showering love on everyone. One form of that sharing came after O’Brien received a card with a pocket quilt and a small cross tucked inside. It was created in a way so the owner can trace the edges of the small cross.
That small gesture sparked a big response from the petite, gray-haired woman.
“Mom received the card in May 2020,” Ham said. “It really touched her heart. It became her mission. Initially, Mom wanted to make 100.”
Bash said she and her sisters have all teamed up to help their mother. Clinesmith and Ham have helped cut squares while Bash has been responsible for some of the stitching.
“Right now, we have hit 1,523 pocket prayer quilts,” Bash said, smiling. “I had to pinky promise to continue the effort. When Mom was alert and fun, Cathy and Karen would cut pieces and Mom and I would sew it together. It was a good time.”
Of course, O’Brien has always been a perfectionist.
“Sharon would have to redo stitches if they weren’t straight,” Clinesmith said.
During conversations, the daughters would remember good times such as O’Brien’s dedication to them, serving as their Campfire leader.
“When I had a floral shop, Mom would come in and water the plants,” Bash said. “When I ran a bakery, on Valentine’s Day, she would clean 50 dozen strawberries to dip in chocolate.”
For the bulk of her working life, O’Brien and her husband Marion delivered the Kansas City Times and the Star twice a day and on Sundays. O’Brien served as a meticulous bookkeeper, keeping detailed logs of subscribers.
“I often helped and would run the route with them,” Clinesmith said. “When our dad died, I would keep up the route with Mom.”
The daughters all agree that their mother is the epitome of independence and hard work in both her professional life as well as in volunteering. For more than 30 years, she led the efforts for Antioch Community Church’s Strawberry Festival.
After retiring, O’Brien became a professional volunteer. She was a regular volunteer for the Northland Christmas Store, among many other projects and committees. Her role was to prepare a menu each day the store was open and feed the volunteers. The daughters figured this task went on for more than 25 years. They even stepped in to help.
O’Brien is also grandmother to seven. She went to all her grandchildren’s games and school activities.
Rather than live at a retirement community during the pandemic, Ham took her to her home. It made communication and time together all the more precious to work on these special pieces.
These tiny little pocket quilts are made with incredible care. They are 4-by-4 inches and are four pieces of fabric hand stitched together to form the front of a quilt with backing and a wooden cross inside. Each little pocket square has a message explaining how holding onto it can help you remember you are not alone in times of difficulty.
Ham said the tiny quilts have been given to family, friends, pharmacy delivery drivers, plumbers, store clerks, doctors, pastors, hospice companies — essentially anyone needing a loving lift in O’Brien’s eyes.
“We were out at JOANN’S looking for fabric and the girl behind the cutting counter was clearly having a rough day,” Ham said. “We had our quilts, but no extras to give away. One of us had to relinquish ours. The young girl cried and thanked us all.
“I attend Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and when Mom heard about the prison ministry, she made sure some were sent to the prisoners to take with them when they leave prison.”
The daughters praise their mother for her faith. Eldest granddaughter, Lisa Asher, said when O’Brien’s body became frail to help in many of her former capacities, she still found her service to people in these pocket quilts.
“My gift to her is to continue her purpose,” Bash said. “It’s a joy.”
