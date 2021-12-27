As people are still traveling the week between Christmas and New Year's, it is important for motorists to carry out crucial car checks.
Experts at StressFreeCarRental.com are providing motorists with their road trip checklist for those looking to pack up their cars and hit the roads this winter.
The festive season often brings with it some unpredictable and frosty weather which can have a big effect on road surface conditions, making essential safety checks more important than ever.
Here is StressFreeCarRental.com’s Christmas road trip checklist:
Presents
Most importantly of all, drivers should ensure they have all of their presents and cards on board before setting off on their festive journey! When it comes to getting the car packed up, drivers should ensure they pack smartly to reduce the amount of luggage or presents blocking visibility.
Emergency kit
On dark wintery nights, driving conditions can change drastically and leave drivers in a situation they were not prepared for. To avoid experiencing any panic or distress, drivers should ensure they have a small emergency kit including a car phone charger, high visibility clothing, tow service numbers, warm clothing and a flashlight.
Lights
As the days get shorter, ensuring all vehicle lights are functioning properly is not only essential but also a legal requirement. Motorists can simply check their headlights by turning them on and walking in front of the car. They should appear bright and even on both sides. Brake lights and reverse lights can be checked by having someone stand behind the vehicle.
Tires
Snow, sleet, rain and frost can all have a huge impact on the terrain, meaning tire upkeep is more important than ever in the winter months. An easy and effective way for motorists to check their tire tread depth. Use a coin. The outer ring of the coin should not be visible, if it can be seen then it is likely the tires are worn and unsafe.
Windshield and wiper blades
Winter weather can be unpredictable and having full visibility can prevent any potential dangers on the road. Motorists can easily check for any wear and tear on their wiper blades by seeing if they are dry, cracked or misshapen. If they are then it is advisable to replace them.
Not only is it important to have fully functioning wiper blades for optimal visibility, but also to ensure the windscreen is free from chips. Frost can seep into a small crack and start to spread across the windscreen. The constant expansion and contraction of the glass in cold weather can render your windscreen unsafe if it is already damaged. Drivers should get any damages checked by a professional in the first instance.
Antifreeze
Usually, car warning systems will signal if there is a fault with the engine cooling system, however spotting any problems early can help prevent serious issues. When water freezes it expands and this can lead to cracked and broken pipes, which can significantly affect the functioning of the engine.
In order to top up the car’s coolant, motorists can locate the tank by referring to the vehicle manual. It is crucial when topping up your antifreeze that the engine has fully cooled down, as the release of pressurized water can cause serious injury. It’s also important to note different types of antifreeze don’t always mix well, so when topping up the tank, motorists should try to use the same type where possible.
