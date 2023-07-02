TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Certain diet styles may work to lower heart disease

Certain diets such as the Mediterranean diet, when studied, also reduced risk of heart disease, with a roughly 30% relative-risk reduction in heart attack, stroke or death due to heart disease. 

 Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: Which diet styles in particular are associated with a lower risk of heart disease? Many people get confused about what a healthy diet actually consists of. Is a Mediterranean diet easier than an extreme low-fat diet? — D.H.H.

ANSWER: There are several styles of diet that have been proven to be healthier than a typical North American diet. Two of the best that have been studied are the ones you mentioned — the extreme low-fat diet and the Mediterranean-style diet — but there are many others that show benefit and a few that show harm.

