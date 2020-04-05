DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there any reason to start taking vitamin D at age 90? I’m in good health except for osteopenia and high blood pressure. How long does it take to have an effect? — P.S.
ANSWER: In your case, there are potentially two good reasons to start taking vitamin D — if your blood levels are low. One is that with osteopenia (a condition of low bone mass, a precursor to osteoporosis, which increases risk for bone fractures), replacing low vitamin D can improve bone strength and reverse bone loss. This can keep people from needing other medications for osteoporosis, which are much more likely than vitamin D to have side effects.
Older people with vitamin D deficiency also often have some muscle weakness. If you can’t get out of a chair without using your hands and you have a low vitamin D level, replacing vitamin D may help with the weakness. Of course, there are many causes for weakness in a person and there is no guarantee of effectiveness, but vitamin D is very safe in moderate doses, like 1,000 to 2,000 IU daily. Vitamin D also may reduce fall risk, probably by improving strength, especially in combination with exercise. Vitamin D works slowly — weeks to months for muscle effects, and months to years for bone effects.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was seeing my primary care physician every six months for about five years. We had mutual respect, and I enjoyed seeing him. Then, I got diagnosed with breast cancer and had to see other doctors for a long time. Meanwhile, the spinal stenosis my primary care physician had diagnosed was becoming untenable and ruining my quality of life. Even though I am still seeing cancer doctors, I called my primary care physician to make an appointment to discuss the spinal stenosis situation with him. After a long wait, I finally got someone in my primary care physician’s office and, after another long wait, was informed that he could not see me for six months — there was not one opening until then. I was flabbergasted and asked to be put on a cancellation list. “We don’t keep those,” the lady responded. I reluctantly took the appointment and decided to wait it out. Meanwhile, I saw one of my cancer doctors today, and after explaining this situation to him, he replied: “Doctors don’t do that. He obviously doesn’t want you as a patient anymore. I would find another primary care physician.” What is your response to this? I am 71 years old, and other than spinal stenosis and breast cancer (which was caught early and treated with surgery and radiation a year ago), I enjoy reasonably good health. — J.E.Y.
ANSWER: I hope there is another side to this story, since I am horrified that a physician would make a long-standing patient with cancer and spinal stenosis wait six months for an appointment. That is not appropriate medical care. While I fully understand the point of view of your cancer doctor — and would be tempted to find another doctor — it sounds like saving the relationship you had with your PCP might be worth another try. I think speaking directly with your primary care doctor might clear up any misunderstanding.
