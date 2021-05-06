Tough lessons in Great Depression, WWII guide vet’s life

From the Roaring 20s to the Great Depression and World War II, the Greatest Generation used grit, bravery and enterprise to build America into the country it is today. Edwin Hendren was at the forefront of that generation.
The Kansas City resident turned 99 in January, and his memory remains clear. His late wife, Garnett, preferred to describe him as a smart aleck. He’s wise about the world and how it works, leaning on hard work, a positive attitude and not-so-common commonsense to build his life.
Hendren’s parents were married in 1916 and he was born Jan. 23, 1922. He and his family tried to make life work on the farm, but it was a hard time for everyone.
“In 1918, our parents bought a little farm. I was the third of eight brothers and one sister,” he said, relaxing in the easy chair of his home north of Liberty, grown children by his side. “My dad’s brother was a carpenter and built them a house. They couldn’t make enough money to pay the mortgage. So we moved. They got a little money out of having the house on the farm. Lost the farm, and tried to rent a farm and work it. You can’t make any money farming unless you own the land already. We ate pretty skinny. Never a time mom didn’t have something for us to eat. You hear about kids being hungry, but I guess we were used to it.”
After getting an eighth-grade education, there wasn’t much future in going on to high school. Hendren described it as “a long walk in the cold.” His dad got a government loan and went to back to farming on 200 acres near Higby. Their success in farming was slim, at best.
“The farm didn’t grow much other than grass,” he said with a smile. “Two years were a wash out. I’m sure the bank made him move out.”
During the Great Depression, life was meager. As a teenager, Hendren was able to take advantage of the Civilian Conservation Corps established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt – a successful way of combating high unemployment by putting hundreds of thousands of young men to work on environmental conservation projects. He took advantage of that program for 18 months. By then, his dad had found another farm and he went back to working there. It was pretty much the same scenario as before.
“We worked hard, but couldn’t make any money or grow much,” he said.
World War II started in December 1941, and Edwin knew he was going to have to join the service. He said he didn’t want any part of the Army.
“I talked with friends who served in World War I and they talked about walking in mud,” he recalled. “I could swim farther than walking in mud. The dirt wasn’t for me.” But, the ocean – and the Navy – was. Hendren went to the Great Lakes for training for 30 days, then came back home for two weeks of vacation. He then went back to the Great Lakes, where they put him on a boxcar train to Norfolk, Virginia. There he entered gunnery training. He learned how to shoot a 50-caliber machine gun.
After training, he was put on another train and sent to Brooklyn, New York. His first assignment was on board the new SS ESSO Raleigh, a ship owned by Standard Oil. Not so surprisingly, they hauled oil, and had to start their voyage heading south, thereby avoiding the danger of German submarines near the New York Harbor.
According to reports, German U-boats began their assault on American shipping in January 1942, when Capt. Hardegan and his crew of the U-123 sunk the Cyclops off Nova Scotia. The war entered New York waters that same month, when the U-123 sank the Norness 60 miles off Montauk Point, Long Island. As a result of this threat, Hendren began a series of seven trips through the Panama Canal, each taking over 10 hours.
After six months at sea, Hendren was awarded leave. He went back to New York, where he had to wait until the ship could be converted to haul troops. He was one on a crew of 30. When the ship was ready, they sailed to Rhode Island, where approximately 2,000 marines were loaded from a base and they once again headed south and through Panama Canal.
“We stopped at Bora Bora, where they had a big harbor,” he said. “The flowers on the side of mountains were beautiful. We traveled the South Pacific to Caledonia; then to Russell Island. There were battle ships there getting ready for battle of Guadalcanal.”
Allied forces, predominantly United States Marines, landed on Guadalcanal Aug. 7, 1942. That battle was the first major land offensive by Allied forces against Japan. Hendren’s ship, the SS Santa Monica, then headed to New Zealand. The stop over was the first time he had been off the ship in 30 days. After a short stay, they headed to San Francisco, where their commander asked them to get back to New York City via train.
His next assignment was on a cargo ship called the SS Sun Yat Sen. This led to sailing across the Atlantic to England, Italy and Russia. The trip to Russia was an insight on how they lacked equipment. They were hauling two steam engines, which took up 400 square feet on their deck. When they arrived in Russia, there was no equipment to get the engines off the ship. It required the ship to use its booms, which resulted in the ship listing when each engine was removed.
“We saw a whole bunch of women digging a ditch, with no men around,” he said. “As we unloaded the ship, there was a garbage can right outside of the ship. Some of the (Russian) men ate out of it, but a guard later stopped them.”
They stayed in Russia for three weeks, and were presented gifts – a scarf and a map of the Arctic Circle. Hendren left that ship and boarded his last ship, the SSS Edward A Savoy, and sailed to Taranto, Italy. It was where a famous battle was successfully fought by the British early in WWII.
Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea was far more dangerous than the South Pacific. When they joined their convoy, depth charges were being dropped to protect them from submarines. They also sailed to Gibraltar and waited for another convoy. From there they sailed to Bari, Italy, to drop off equipment. Their trip from there was delayed when a tugboat accidentally backed their ship into a concrete wall. Repairs took 30 days and then they sailed back to New York.
Once there, they loaded up more war material, and sailed to England. This was during the time the Battle of the Bulge was being fought, December 1944.
“We ate Christmas dinner there, and there were rocket attacks. And the buzz bombs were going over us,” he said. “They missed us, but got as close as 6 feet. A V-2 Rocket hit and materials fell on our ship. You really couldn’t see them coming.”
In March 1945, they arrived back in New York City and were to report to San Diego, California, at the Marine base. They were gearing up for the attack on Japan and Hendren was to be reunited with the Pacific Ocean.
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki ended the war. For Hendren, after the second bomb, all of the tension was released. By Christmas time, 1945, he was heading to St. Louis to muster out. He had learned the hard lesson of farming, and made his mind up to do something else.
“I worked on the farm where I did the work and other people made the money,” he said with a chuckle and a grin. “So, I went to auto body school in Kansas City to learn how to repair dents.”
As part of the GI Bill, the school was paid $30 per month and he received $50 per week. He stayed at that school for two months, but realized that the numbers didn’t add up. Calculus wasn’t required to understand that there were too many guys and too few cars to work on. Hendren left and went to work at an auto repair shop.
“At 50 cents per hour, I couldn’t pay room and board and for gasoline for my car.” he explained. “There were very few cars to buy and the one I bought was worn out.”
Soon his fortunes would begin to change when someone suggested he go look for work at the new plant at General Motors.
“I went for a job and interviewed,” he said. “And the boss asked, ‘What kind of job do you want?’ I told him I just needed a job. ‘I can weld, I just need a job.’ He said he had a better job than welding for me. He said there were only four employees taking dents out of cars on the line.”
He got the call the next day and the claim of a better job was confirmed. The job paid 40 cents more per hour than anybody else at the plant. By Thanksgiving, he was at $1.50 an hour. By the time Christmas rolled around the next year, he said he was so busy he didn’t have time to take the money to the bank. He was working seven days a week, 12 hours a day, and all the while getting overtime and double time pay.
“I’ve been poor once,” Hendren said. “I was not going to be poor again.”
Another significant break in his life was the chance meeting of his soon-to-be wife, Garnett. He described how they met when he and his brother, Elwood, were looking for a place to live and saw an ad in the Sunday paper. The landlord’s daughter caught his eye.
“Her mom, dad and brother lived there in the two-story house,” Hendren said. “I liked her right away.”
She was engaged to a soldier overseas, and two weeks later, she wrote him and broke off the marriage. The Hendrens were married Dec. 14, 1946, and rented a house in Claycomo. This would be the beginning of a nomad marriage for the couple. They waited five years before their first child was born on June 20, 1951.
He was working at GM and Garnett was working at Pratt Whitney, the war powers surplus company. In that time span, they had saved enough to buy a new car, a new house and had stashed nearly $8,000 in the bank. The sense of being flush did not stop him from continuing to look for a better job.
“Times don’t get that good all the time,” he claimed. “They started the night shift at GM with another guy, and I worked that for two years. They started a new GM plant in Texas and I didn’t like working nights. So, we left for Arlington. I was the only ding man there.”
After spending a year there, his brother told him TWA was hiring painters in the fall. He didn’t like living in Texas away from family. He had money in the bank and didn’t want to go back to working nights at the GM plant in Kansas City. Hendren was one of 15 painters hired to paint the TWA planes white. Once again, his work ethic took over and he accepted working graveyard shifts part of the time, and by the end of eight years, he had enough seniority to work the day shift.
“The checks kept coming and I couldn’t get to the bank with my checks,” he said. “The checks will keep. I needed to keep working. At one time I had about 700 in my pocket.”
After 10 years he had amassed enough wealth to begin buying houses. He bought one for $17,000 and sold it to purchase a brand new house for $22,000. This was the beginning of his wheeling and dealing in the real estate market in Kansas City North.
“I had enough money in the bank that if I wanted something, I bought it. There weren’t any new houses on this side of the river at all. We built a house in 1949-1950. Bought a lot for $1,000 and built the house for $15,000 and sold it for $22,000. Bought another house for $18,000 and we didn’t like it," Hendren said of he and his wife. "So we bought a new house in Gladstone for $22,000. She liked to move if she didn’t like it, so we moved.”
At one time, the couple had three homes that generated an income of around $600 per month. However, Hendren and his wife always had a dream of buying a farm, not for crops – they wanted it for space. Eventually, the pair got their wish and life came full circle with their buying property north of Liberty.
“We wanted 80 acres because I didn’t want anyone living behind us,” he said. He offered the price of $125,000 with a $20,000 deposit. This offer was refused. He then sweetened the down payment and asked for two years financing at 0% interest. It was accepted.
Later he boarded 22 horses that paid enough monthly rent to eventually pay off his mortgage ended up paying for the loan.
“That’s my story and I can say, ‘I’ve been there and done that,’” Hendren said.
