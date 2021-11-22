Treat turkey to a new twist

Thanksgiving roast turkey may garner most of the attention this time of year, but turkey can be prepared in many different ways as well.
Turkey takes on the flavor of other ingredients in a recipe. As a result, turkey often can be substituted for chicken, pork and even beef in many meals.
This recipe for Spicy Lime and Cilantro Turkey Fajitas, courtesy of The National Turkey Federation, makes for a flavorful dish that turkey lovers are sure to enjoy. Control the level of heat by adjusting the amount of cayenne pepper and green chilies to taste. This recipe calls for turkey tenderloin, but it can be equally delicious using leftover roasted turkey as well.
Spicy Lime and Cilantro Turkey Fajitas
Makes 4 servings
1 tablespoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1 pound turkey tenderloin, butterflied
1 lime, squeezed for juice
1 cup nonfat sour cream
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 can (4 ounces) green chiles, drained
1 plum tomato, seeded and finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 large pita rounds
1/2 cup shredded lettuce
In a shallow flat dish, combine the paprika, onion salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, fennel, thyme, and white pepper. Rub mixture over the turkey; cover and refrigerate for one hour.
Prepare grill for direct-heat cooking. Grill the turkey, 4 inches from the heat, 5 to 6 minutes per side, turning the turkey tenderloin halfway through the grilling time. Cook until a food thermometer registers 165 F in the thickest part of the tenderloin.
Place on a clean serving plate and squeeze the lime juice over the tenderloin. Slice the turkey, crosswise, on the diagonal into 1Ú4-inch slices.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the sour cream, onions, cilantro, chilies, tomato, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
Fill each pita half with the turkey and top with the cilantro sauce. Add shredded lettuce.
