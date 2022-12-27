When the holidays are over and it’s time to take down those natural holiday trees, wreaths and garland, residents can give them a second life by recycling them. Visit RecycleSpot.org, call 474-8326 or check the list below for a list of locations throughout the area that will recycle trees and greenery. Most services are free.
Only natural holiday trees and greenery are accepted for recycling. All decorations, stands and plastic bags must be removed.
“All residents in the Kansas City metro area have many options for recycling their natural holiday trees and greenery,” said Matt Riggs, outreach coordinator for Mid-America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District. “Residents should contact their trash hauler first to see if they provide curbside pick-up since that is most convenient. If not, there are plenty of other pick-up and drop-off options available.”
Like yard waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Missouri. When recycled, these trees and greenery can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping and fish habitat in local lakes like Smithville Lake.
The following is a list of holiday tree and greenery recycling services in the area.
Pick-up service
• North Kansas City — Call 274-6000; North Kansas City residents only
