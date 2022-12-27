treecycling

Christmas tree recycling is available via drop-off at Smithville Lake. Trees are used to create fish habitats in the lake. 

When the holidays are over and it’s time to take down those natural holiday trees, wreaths and garland, residents can give them a second life by recycling them. Visit RecycleSpot.org, call 474-8326 or check the list below for a list of locations throughout the area that will recycle trees and greenery. Most services are free.

Only natural holiday trees and greenery are accepted for recycling. All decorations, stands and plastic bags must be removed.

