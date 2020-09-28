LIBERTY — Bridging the Gap with the City of Liberty Heartland Tree Alliance volunteers are planting free trees in Liberty neighborhoods, according to the city.
Trees will be planted along the street right-of-way, which is typically 10-15 feet from the street. There is no cost to residents except watering. The team will provide the tree, mulch, watering bag, and will even plant the tree. The only request is that the resident needs to water the tree weekly for at least its first two years.
Tree planting volunteers also are wanted. Volunteer with the Heartland Tree Alliance program and help plant trees in the community. The minimum age of a volunteer is 11 if they are accompanied by parents. All volunteers need to sign up in advance, and will receive an online auto-confirmation email with more details, including meeting location and day-of contact information. Tools and training will be provided.
Trees have many environmental, social and economic benefits: mature trees shade the street and sidewalk cooling pavement and air temperatures; trees planted along the street have been shown to slow traffic speeds; neighborhoods with mature trees show a reduction in crime rates; mature trees can increase property value as high as 20%; mature trees filter air pollutants and reduce pulmonary health cases such as asthma; and leaves on trees catch rain and reduce the amount of stormwater runoff during big rain events.
For other details, visit bridgingthegap.org/heartland-tree-alliance/treesforliberty/.
