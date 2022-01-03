Tri-County Mental Health added three community behavioral health liaisons, quadrupling the number of staff in the Northland area.
“Now that we’ve gone from one staff person to four, we will be better able to serve our three-county service area and more appropriately assist law enforcement and courts with much-needed mental health assessments and crisis intervention,” said Tom Petrizzo, CEO of Tri-County Mental Health Services.
Serving Clay, Platte and Ray counties, Tri-County Mental Health Services opened in 1990 and has grown to a multilocation behavioral health facility serving more than 8,000 people each year. The goal of the CBHL program is to form community partnerships between community mental health centers such as Tri-County and law enforcement as well as the courts.
“This program saves resources that might otherwise be expended on unnecessary jail, prison and hospital stays, but more importantly improves outcomes for individuals with mental health issues by ensuring those who need specialized help are working with trained mental health professionals. Liaisons are called by law enforcement and the court system to help when individuals are struggling with mental health issues,” states a release.
Peggy Gorenflo, who has been with Tri-County for 10 years, will act as the CBHL supervisor for the four-person CBHL team. New CBHL team members include: Vickylyn Acuna, covering Platte County law enforcement agencies and courts; Amanda Bridges, covering unincorporated Clay County as well as a partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to work with inmates released into the Tri-County community; and Emily Adler, working with law enforcement agencies and courts in Ray County and Excelsior Springs Police Department.
Duties for the new team include intervening in a crisis, visiting individuals at home who’ve been referred by law enforcement, conducting mental health assessments, providing referrals and resources and locating appropriate mental health care for individuals working with law enforcement and courts.
