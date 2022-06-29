There are ways to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday by making thoughtful choices while planning outdoor fun, aiding the environment and saving money, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Reduce, reuse and recycle
When it comes to setting the picnic table, use reusable flatware, silverware and cloth napkins, states DNR. “Fitted sheets in fun prints can double as tablecloths, and using a Frisbee as a plate is a fun way to get the kids involved,” states the release.
Tread lightly
If traveling to a destination, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and don’t over pack. “Leaving those extra ‘kitchen sink’ items at home can lighten your load and save on fuel consumption,” states the release.
Make sure your grilling is on point
If the fire needs a little help getting started, use a chimney starter rather than lighter fluid.
“This cuts down on chemicals released into the air,” states DNR.
Check out your local farmer’s market for fresh items that can satisfy even the pickiest of guests. Buying local cuts down on transportation costs and helps the local economy.
