LIBERTY — Two new sculptures for the Liberty Arts Commission’s 2020-2021 sculpture program are now installed.
Due to budget limitations this year caused by COVID-19, the commission negotiated contract renewals with six of the nine artists from the 2019-2020 sculpture program.
“Growing Wings” by Hilde DeBruyne is at the corner of Kansas and Main streets for the next year.
DeBruyne said she has been creating a few pieces related to butterflies recently.
“I am interested in the metamorphosis,” she said. “I look at the struggle of the butterfly to emerge from the chrysalis. There is a great deal of energy that must be exerted.”
The Des Moines, Iowa artist said the butterfly is symbolic of the individual life challenges.
“We have periods of pain and then periods of joy,” she explained. “Look at 2020 for example. We can all hope to emerge stronger than what we are currently hoping.”
DeBruyne said she likes the downtown Liberty area and the city’s efforts to keep moving forward with public art.
“Public art can play such a vital role in a city,” she said. “The pieces can be an aesthetic addition. They can start a dialogue as to speculations of what the artist was creating.”
DeBruyne said she knows that public art can add to the city’s economic value as visitors not only see art, but stop for a meal or shop.
“This is my first piece in Missouri,” she said.
The second piece is at the corner of Prairie and Kansas streets. Chris Knight’s “Rusted Spire” is part of his collection of lanterns.
“I have been influenced by the Chinese lanterns and the patterns created at night,” he said. “This piece has complex and geometric shapes that will be illuminated via a solar panel.”
Knight, who hails from Chicago, said public art is a chance to change the look of the city and its landscape.
“It’s just like my art that during the daylight, you will see one thing, but at night, illuminated, it’s another,” he explained. “Public art allows us to play within our environment.”
While Knight doesn’t define his pieces and would rather defer to the eye of the beholder, he does enjoy the knowledge that people will spend time with his works.
Over the years, Knight has worked in reclaimed wood and expects 2021 to be the year of metal.
