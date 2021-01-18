Unemployment tax forms for Missourians available

Missourians who received unemployment benefits in 2019 can view and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

Form 1099-G details how much unemployment benefits a claimant received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. This information must be reported each year for tax purposes. The forms are also available for years 2016 through 2018.

From the UInteract home screen, a claimant can select the “View and Print 1099" tab and select the year to view and print that year’s 1099-G tax form.

“Claimants who access their 1099-G form online or have elected to go paperless will not be mailed a paper copy, which will result in cost savings to Missouri’s unemployment insurance program," said Missouri Division of Employment Security Director Chris Slinkard.

To access UInteract and retrieve their 1099-G online, users will need an account user ID and password. If they do not have one, they can register for a new account online 24 hours a day 7 days a week at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

If a claimant views their 1099-G online before Jan. 31, or has elected to go paperless, a printed form will not be mailed. If the form is not viewed online and the claimant has not elected to go paperless, a printed form will be mailed to the address on record no later than Jan. 31. Updates to claimant mailing addresses can also be made at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.