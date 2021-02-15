CLAY COUNTY — Following a directive from governor, the Operation Safe COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Cerner's headquarters in Kansas City is canceled due to extreme temperatures.
"People with appointments scheduled ... will be contacted by Operation Safe to reschedule appointments for later this week. The Operation Safe vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday will proceed as planned," states a release.
