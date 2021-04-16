Despite starring the Oscar-winning Morgan Freeman (“Million Dollar Baby," “Shawshank Redemption”) and gorgeous Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black," “Batwoman”), “Vanquish” is ruined by first the heavily stylized color palate and distorted lens that makes the entire film look like a steadicam dream sequence, and second, the near complete lack of a plot.
Freeman is a good cop who ended up with a wheelchair and a million dollar settlement in his old age and Rose is the woman trying to escape her past as a drug runner who gets caught up in one last night of crime to save her daughter.
She must face (vanquish?) old demons by making five money laundering pickups to pay off old debts in order to save her sick daughter and avenge the memory of her dead brother and old partner. Once that storyline is laid out in the first few minutes of the film, we don’t see plot, or even real dialog again until the final minutes. If you make it that far, I do advise staying for the very end so it can at least all make some sense.
There are stereotypical “Miami Vice” style bad guys, vintage 90s bad guy music and the general feeling of a Chuck Norris movie, but when I realized the same director made “Bad Boys," I kind of expected more.
On the other hand, “Bad Boys” is really more of a cult favorite and although George Gallo has directed many other big celebrities, none of them were hits. Gallo loves to camp it up in his own way, but “Vanquish” is not often humorous and never even rises to camp. Rose has the only good lines, and occasional chuckles, but it’s not really fair to say she carries the film.
Throughout the film, Rose kills "more people than Quentin Tarantino" and the violence is so graphic, I did have to look away from exploding head after exploding head. It should therefore come as no surprise that morning comes and only one of them makes it out alive. The question of who the bad guys really are becomes clear at that point.
Though “Vanquish” is a movie I could have lived without seeing, I’m nevertheless happy to have the chance to warn an audience off a film, especially in times like these. None of us has time to spend on poor filmmaking. However, if you are looking for a mindless fever dream and enjoy gratuitous violence and blatant archetypes, this film might just have found an audience.
