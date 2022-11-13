featured top story Vet tech program has animals available for adoption Nov 13, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY - NORTH — The Maple Woods Veterinary Technology program has several dogs and cats available for adoption.The college program pulls animals from local shelters and the students provide all of their veterinary care during the semester and then the plan is to adopt them out.All animals are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, socialized and have had a teeth cleaning. There are also 4-week-old puppies.Email nataiie.short@mcckc.edu for more information. The technology lab is at 2601 NE Barry Road at Maple Woods Community College. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Vet tech program has animals available for adoption DONNA ERICKSON'S BEST BITES: Change up lasagna noodles for polenta TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Lowering BMI before surgery can provide better outcomes Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Brings Duttons Together — in Tragedy (RECAP) Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys Who’s Most Likely to Die on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2? A Ranking ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Usman’s Mom Gives Her Blessing (RECAP) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSmithville downs Kearney for district titleProp A passes in Clay CountyJamison, Withington compete for western at-large county commissioner spotJewell's Hanson makes comeback for highly anticipated seasonToddler killed as driver backs truck up in SmithvilleDuffett, Johnson on ballot for county eastern seat 2Liberty holds 2 meetings to explore future growthKearney's run game pushes team to district title3 arrested after police chase in Kearney'Little Mermaid' makes splash at Liberty Performing Arts Center Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Nov 26 Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Sat, Nov 26, 2022
