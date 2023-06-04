VETERANS POST: Volunteer drivers needed for veteran patients

Thinking about volunteers, visit the VA's volunteer website (www.volunteer.va.gov) and click on "Volunteer Drivers." You'll go to a five-minute YouTube video. Or see the DAV site (www.dav.org) and click on "Medical Transportation" for more information.
Have you considered how much of a problem it would be if you needed to go to a medical appointment and had no way to get there? If you have spare time or if you're retired, there is a task you could take on that would benefit other veterans: Become a volunteer driver.
The Volunteer Transportation Network, supported by the Disabled American Veterans group, coordinates drivers to get veterans to medical appointments and home again. For disabled or elderly vets or those without transportation, this service can in every sense of the word be lifesaving.
And you certainly won't be alone in this task if you join up. Last year alone, DAV volunteer drivers took more than 156,000 veterans to appointments. Drivers use government vehicles and can fill up the tank using a purchase card. The DAV has spent over $80 million to purchase 3,000 vehicles to transport veterans to their medical appointments.
Your eligibility requirements: a valid license and a physical at the VA (it's free and won't cost you a cent.) You don't need to be a DAV member to volunteer with them.
Take a look at the VA's volunteer website (www.volunteer.va.gov) and click on "Volunteer Drivers." You'll go to a five-minute YouTube video. Or see the DAV site (www.dav.org) and click on "Medical Transportation" for more information.
And then there's the Veterans Transportation Service. Working in conjunction with the individual VA facilities, drivers transport elderly, disabled or mobility-challenged vets to their health appointments, whether it's at a VA facility or a non-VA health site.
Consider, too, all the volunteer slots at your local VA Voluntary Services Office: parking lot shuttle driver, office assistant, info desk help, book cart, mailroom help, visitors guide ... and so much more. No matter your skill, there's sure to be a place for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.