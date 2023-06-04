VETERANS POST: Volunteer drivers needed for veteran patients

Thinking about volunteers, visit the VA's volunteer website (www.volunteer.va.gov) and click on "Volunteer Drivers." You'll go to a five-minute YouTube video. Or see the DAV site (www.dav.org) and click on "Medical Transportation" for more information.

Have you considered how much of a problem it would be if you needed to go to a medical appointment and had no way to get there? If you have spare time or if you're retired, there is a task you could take on that would benefit other veterans: Become a volunteer driver.

The Volunteer Transportation Network, supported by the Disabled American Veterans group, coordinates drivers to get veterans to medical appointments and home again. For disabled or elderly vets or those without transportation, this service can in every sense of the word be lifesaving.

