LIBERTY — The Liberty Cemetery Committee is seeking volunteers to help clean up Fairview and New Hope cemeteries from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. This is the final scheduled work day of 2020.
Volunteers are sought to help with debris pickup, limb and brush pickup as well as cutting and trimming foliage.
Those wanting to volunteer should bring bug spray, gloves, hand trimmers, gas-powered weed eaters, pruning shears, loppers and general gardening tools.
For other questions, email Michelle Cook, cemetery advisory committee at shellhead@harrycook.com or find updates on Facebook at “Friends of Liberty Historic Cemeteries.”
