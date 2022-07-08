LIBERTY — The city of Liberty Historic Preservation Division and Historic Liberty, Inc. have brought back the Historic Walking Tour Series for 2022.
These architecture and history tours highlight Liberty's historic features and stories of the past. Tours are led by a variety of volunteers and local experts and feature a different topic each month. The tours are a favorite among history and architecture buffs across the metropolitan area. All tours begin at 10 a.m. and generally last an hour. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes.
Starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, there will be a tour of the New Hope & Fairview Cemeteries. Participants should meet at the south end of New Hope Cemetery off of South Terrace Avenue. This tour will focus on the segregated portion of New Hope and Fairview Cemeteries and the new Liberty African American Legacy Memorial.
A full list of this year's tours is available online at libertymissouri.gov/walkingtours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.