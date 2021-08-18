KEARNEY — Think about public art. What is the first artistic expression that pops up? Is it neighborhood murals? For Gerri Spencer, a city alderman and director of Kearney Historic Museum, it is.
She believes the walkway near the museum on Washington Street has the potential to draw locals and tourists alike now that artwork adorns building canvases along the walkway walls. The walkway still has color to be added, but the brick-paved alley that connects Washington Street to Old Church Plaza on Jefferson Street is shaping up to be a downtown destination.
“I started talking about this in 2018,” Spencer said. “I secured some grants in 2019, but in 2020, we dealt with COVID. I was determined to see this happen. In some ways, I had to start over. I had to procure the supplies through local businesses, and find my volunteers again.”
Girl Scout Troop No. 4300, with soon-to-be fifth-graders from Hawthorne, Dogwood and Southview elementaries, contributed around 10 hours to creation of the walkway art.
Troop leader Jennifer Gladbach said the troop took a tour of Kearney Historic Museum and Spencer shared some of the plans for the walkway.
“My daughter loves art,” Gladbach said. “I figured our troop could offer some help.”
The troop created two butterflies on a wall to go with a quote, “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.” The art is a photo destination.
The troop also painted a small flower garden, using their names as flower stems. Abbie Heil said the work has been fun and they will gain an outdoor mural/art badge when done.
Friday, Aug. 13 marked day 6 of activity in the walkway. Art students from Kearney High School as well as National Honor Society have been painting a postcard as part of the walkway.
“I offered the postcard, ‘Greetings from Kearney’ and it was chosen,” student Ellarie Haggart said of walkway ideas. “I like the idea of starting more art in the community. I started working the week after school ended. Right now, I have invested more than 25 hours.”
Her friend, Maya Ridle, has been painting a bulldog in the postcard mural.
Haggart’s postcard includes many events and historical figures that have come to represent Kearney. There is a goal post and a football, fireworks in Jesse James Park and Jesse James himself.
“I owe the Kearney street crews a big thank you as they cleaned and primed the walls,” Spencer said. “They gave us a wonderful canvas. I truly believe when this is complete, we will be adding to the walkability of Kearney. Washington Street is significant as well as all the work done to Lions Park. It’s going to add to bringing people downtown.”
After work is done, Spencer said art will receive a clear coating with UV protection to help the murals last.
“I would like to see an official opening of the walkway in the near future,” Spencer said. “We need people to see all the work that has been accomplished here. Right now though, I will keep up cleaning splattered paint and making sure the walkway stays neat."
