For more information on these recalls or to sign up for email notices, go to fsis.usda.gov/recalls. And if you ever have questions about food safety, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (674-6854).

The website for the Food Safety and Inspection Service arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a good place to watch for recalls and alerts. Right now they have notices about potato soup, clam chowder, frozen turkey sausage patties, beef strips — all for a variety of reasons such as undeclared allergens, temperature mismanagement, packaging in unsanitary conditions, etc.

But the concerns aren't just with food we select at the store; sometimes it's food that's delivered to us. New on the FSIS recall page is an alert for ready-to-cook meatloaf because it has an undeclared allergen in it, specifically milk.

