Director of the National Mississippi River Museum & Archives Jerry Enzler will present a free webinar on Jim Bridger, a legendary frontiersman, via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
The webinar, called "Jim Bridger, Trailblazer of the American West," is presented by the Clay County Museum.
For more details, call the museum at 792-1849. For an online link to the webinar registration, click here.
