Smithville family fun

Last year, Smithville 4-H member Lucy Thomasma walked Blue during the Smithville Lighted Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Smithville.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

CLAY COUNTY — This weekend starts holiday fun all around Clay County.

Here are a few of the events that are kicking off Christmas for the various Northland communities. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.