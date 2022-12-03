CLAY COUNTY — This weekend starts holiday fun all around Clay County.
Here are a few of the events that are kicking off Christmas for the various Northland communities.
Rebuilding Together Kansas City's Home for the Holidays event continues this weekend: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This is the chance to tour the award-winning Madison II Reverse at 10237 N. Bellefontaine Ave., Kansas City, in Staley Farms by Don Julian Builders. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. The fundraiser will help Rebuilding Together Kansas City, a local nonprofit that makes essential repairs to residences to help neighbors stay in their homes.
From 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Smithville will be buzzing with Candyland Christmas. Visitors can stop by to see Santa on the stage in Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave., then grab a goody bag and Candyland map of the various business goody stops. Afterward, guests can stay for the Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree.
The city of Liberty and Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. will team again for Hometown Holidays and the Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday. Family activities are from 2 to 5 p.m. There are photos with Santa, crafts with Lost Arts, games and face painting. A holiday treat tour will be available to the first 150 kids. The mayor’s tree lighting will be at 5:15 p.m. in front of Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.
On Sunday, the Liberty Community Chorus will present their Christmas concert, “What Sweeter Music — Songs and Carols for Christmas” at St. James Catholic Church. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. and will also be live-streamed. Tickets may be purchased online at the door.
