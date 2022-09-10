CLAY COUNTY — This weekend is going to be jam-packed with activities practical, fun and solemn.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the area's Household Hazardous Waste mobile collection site will be at Liberty Public Schools' Support Services Center, 801 Kent St. The program will accept automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, CFL light bulbs, fertilizers, flammables, fuels, hazardous cleaners, hazardous liquids, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, paint, pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, thinners and used oil. The trucks will remain until noon or until they are full.
Kearney's Jesse James Festival kicks off with its first weekend. Saturday has a full slate of activities with the Bill James Classic 5/10K and stroll starting at 8 a.m. around Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Highway 33. Later in the afternoon, there will be mutton busting at 5 p.m. with registration 30 minutes prior and at 6 p.m., the URA/MRCA Rodeo will be in the rodeo ring in Jesse James Park. From 8 p.m. to midnight, there will be a dance presented by St. Michael's Knights of Columbus Council No. 8915. Learn all about this year's festival by picking up a copy of this week's Courier-Tribune. A festival guide is included inside. Find a retailer near you at mycouriertribune.com/site/rack_locations.html.
Residents who want to help prevent identity theft can take advantage of a free community shredding event from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Verimore Bank. The drive-through event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the north parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291, Liberty. Clay County residents can bring up to five boxes of paper products. The event is for personal shredding only.
Military support organizations, volunteers and businesses are coming together to offer a day of fun and healing for military families along with a chance to help support Warriors Ascent Saturday in Smithville.
From 9 to 10 a.m., there will be a biscuits and gravy breakfast. Donations will be collected. At 10 a.m., a PTSD Awareness poker run begins. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be patio games including a dunk tank, card walk, ring toss and dice. From 2 to 5 p.m. Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders will perform. All events take place at the Smithville American Legion hall, located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92 in Smithville.
Kearney’s Second Saturday is on also tap for Saturday. Every month, the Kearney Enrichment Council brings together more than 40 local small businesses so you can shop for everything from art to clothing, jewelry, woodwork, candles and bath products in the parking lot at the intersection of Missouri Highways 92 and 33 in Kearney.
Starting at 7 p.m., Gladstone’s Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, will have Pickin' on the Front Porch. The free concert features the bluegrass stylings of the band Whiskey Mash.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the last Moonlight Yoga event of the season will take place in the open field by the horseshoe pits at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road, Liberty. Liberty Parks has partnered with Serenity on the Square owner Patti Stark for the event. Attendees should bring a mat or blanket and cash or check tax-deductible donation for the Liberty Dog Park.
Yoga will be canceled if there is rain.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, there will be two Northland 9/11 remembrance events. At 9:11 a.m., Liberty and Clay County’s Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony will be at Courtyard Plaza, in front of Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.
At 11 a.m., Pleasant Valley will hold its remembrance ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Fire Station, 8108 Pleasant Valley Road.
