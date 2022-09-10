stock_outlawjimandhisband

Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders will bring their brand of outlaw country to the Smithville American Legion from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

CLAY COUNTY — This weekend is going to be jam-packed with activities practical, fun and solemn.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the area's Household Hazardous Waste mobile collection site will be at Liberty Public Schools' Support Services Center, 801 Kent St. The program will accept automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, CFL light bulbs, fertilizers, flammables, fuels, hazardous cleaners, hazardous liquids, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, paint, pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, thinners and used oil. The trucks will remain until noon or until they are full.

