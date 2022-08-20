stock_beercrawlglass

Samples of beer in souvenir glasses is a common sight around Liberty Square Saturday during the Dog Days of Summer Beer Crawl.

 File Photo

CLAY COUNTY — The weather looks like it’s going to be favorable for all the outdoor events taking place this weekend.

In Liberty, there's 11th Annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl. It takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, around Liberty's downtown Square. Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s event offers those 21 and older a chance to sample more than 20 beers at stops around the historic Square and at Corbin Mill.

