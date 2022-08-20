CLAY COUNTY — The weather looks like it’s going to be favorable for all the outdoor events taking place this weekend.
In Liberty, there's 11th Annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl. It takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, around Liberty's downtown Square. Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s event offers those 21 and older a chance to sample more than 20 beers at stops around the historic Square and at Corbin Mill.
Tickets are available at the HDLI tent the day of the event. Tickets include a sampling glass, wristband, map and food stops. The event will take place rain or shine.
Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road in Liberty, is hosting a bingo night fundraiser. Bingo cards will cost $1 per board, per round. A concession stand will be available with hot dogs, walking tacos, drinks and desserts. Proceeds from the night will go toward the church’s capital campaign to replace HVAC units. More information is also available at hosannatogether.org.
In Gladstone on Saturday, there’s live music at Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St. with two tribute bands playing. Starting at 6:30 p.m., there's Ridin' the Storm Out, an REO Speedwagon tribute band, and then at 8 p.m., Bob Jovi takes the state. The band is a Bon Jovi tribute group.
For those craving old-time rock and roll and popular pop ballads have to look no further than the Kearney Amphitheater Saturday. The show begins at 7 p.m. with Goddesses of Rock, a tribute band to some of the famous women of rock including Joan Jett, Heart, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner and contemporary pop legends like Lady Gaga and Adele.
Headlining the show is Silver Bullet, a tribute to Bob Seger.
Gates open an hour before the show at the amphitheater, located in Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33. To learn more and buy tickets, visit kearneyamphitheater.com.
In Smithville, Hot Summer Nights continues Saturday with a car night. The event will be around Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave., in downtown Smithville.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, the congregation of Paradise United Methodist Church, 18501 Church St., Smithville, will be holding an ice cream social and bazaar. The bazaar starts at 2 p.m. with the ice cream social at 3 p.m. Both will end at 5 p.m. There will be homemade ice cream and desserts. Specialty coffee drinks are on the menu as well. Donations will be accepted for Meals on Wheels.
