CLAY COUNTY — As Halloween approaches Monday, lots of communities, businesses and churches are offering their take on Halloween fun.
Liberty's Spooky Trail Hunt is still on until Oct. 31.
The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department is again mixing holiday fun with outdoor activity with the Spooky Trail Hunt, which starts Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through Halloween. There will be 12 ghosts hiding along the Cates Creek/Jefferson Park trail off Missouri Highway 291. The trail is .4 miles one way.
Each ghost will be holding a letter. Guests can find all the letters to unscramble the answer to the ghosts’ favorite joke, which can be found on the activity sheet at libertymissouri.gov/57/Parks-Recreation.
Participants can bring the completed activity sheet to the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, for a Halloween treat. Completed activity sheets will be accepted through Nov. 4 or until all the prizes are gone.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office trunk or treat event can be found at Mill and Missouri streets.
Starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 as well is "A Triumph of the Spirit-A Musical About Harriet Tubman" at Garrison Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, there will be some family-friend tours and then an evening tour for "Histories & Mysteries: Smithville Memorial Cemetery."
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the event will be will be kid friendly with free candy for those kids 12 and younger. At 6:30 p.m., the adults and teens are welcome to participate in the cemetery walk at Memorial Cemetery, west side of Highway 169. Tickets are $10 per family or $5 for one parent and child.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, there will be a Zombie Walk in Mack Porter Park, 1001 N. Missouri Highway 33, Kearney. There is a $5 entry fee for teens. According to a Facebook post, “If you like haunted houses, then you’ll like this event. Beware of the zombies.”
The United Autoworkers 249 will offer a truck or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at 6040 NE Highway 69 in Pleasant Valley.
From noon to 2 pm. Sunday, Oct. 30, First Baptist Church of Smithville, 300 S. Bridge St., will offer a community trunk-or-treat event. There will be candy, treats, popcorn, hotdogs, chips and more.
At 1 p.m., FastKick Martial Arts, 106 S. Forrest Ave., Liberty, will have trunk or treating, games, board breaking and tons of fun for the kids. The event is free and open to the community.
