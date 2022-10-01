CLAY COUNTY — It’s another exciting week for family fun throughout Clay County.
In Liberty, the Liberty Kiwanis will host a Chris Cakes Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Discovery Middle School, 800 Midjay Drive. All proceeds go to senior scholarships. For questions or to purchase tickets, contact Wendy Sohm, Liberty Kiwanis president, at wendy.sohm@lps53.org or wsohm@yahoo.com.
Liberty historian Christopher Harris will lead a tour of the Fairview Cemetery, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants attending will need to meet at the stone arch, located off West Shrader Street. Harris will provide both biographical information on people buried in the cemetery as well as cemetery history. Being founded in 1858, it is the second oldest platted cemetery in Liberty.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road, reenactors will bring the 1800s village to life with skits throughout the day. There will be family activities and historical demonstrations. Tickets are $5 per person for those 10 and older.
In Gladstone, it’s Gladfest time. The community festival started yesterday and continues Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2. Saturday is the biggest day of the three-day event.
The community pep rally kicks things off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St. There’s also a train show exhibit inside Gladstone Community Center. The carnival midway is set up on Holmes Street.
Crafters will be in Gladstone City Hall’s North parking lot. Other vendors will be in the parking lot of Oakhill Day School South. Kids Corner will be at the playground of Oakhill Day School North. Performances at Linden Square continue from 12:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday with local dance groups, Mad Science and ending with a concert from Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs.
On Sunday, the Scarecrow Run/Walk starts at 7:30 a.m. The carnival continues from noon to 4 p.m.
In Kearney, it’s time for Oktoberfest. Starting at noon Saturday, the Brian McCarty Polka Band helps kick off the eight-hour event. There’s a kids’ carnival with a rock wall, mechanical bull, inflatables, cotton candy and more. The keg toss competition is from 2 to 4 p.m., but anyone can give it a try from noon to 6 p.m. Most of the fun takes place along Washington Street, sandwiched between Missouri Highway 33 and Clark Street.
There will be beer and food trucks open, plus local artisan vendors selling wares. The Little Mr. And Miss Contest starts at 3:30 p.m. with the barmaid race competition at 4 p.m. The evening headliner is One Night Stand.
In Smithville, there’s a music bingo fundraiser Saturday to benefit the Monkey Brain Art Project, a nonprofit organization that provides art, meditation and mindfulness classes for veterans and first responders that have PTSD.
Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Smithville American Legion Post No. 58, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. There will be three rounds of music bingo starting at 7 p.m. as well as food and drinks available for purchase.
