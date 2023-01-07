Weekend events include eagles, books, country music

CLAY COUNTY — One of the first events of the new year is Eagle Days.
This weekend, the 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex’s clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive.
Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. This event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Clay County Parks and Recreation Department. MDC conservation agents will be present at eagle-viewing areas at the lake to answer questions and help visitors use spotting scopes. The event will include captive eagle presentations in the clubhouse. Seating is limited for the live eagle shows.
From 10 a.m. to noon, there is a free book signing at the Artisan Market, 118 N. Main St. Suite B, Liberty. Former Lawson resident Kimberley Malaj has written a series of books based on northern Albanian folk tales, myths and legends. She and her husband Arti live on a 10th-generation homestead in Bajze, Albania. The series is described as a "fast-paced adventure with lots of twists." Find out more at kimmalaj.com/press.
On Saturday evening, the Kansas City-based band Hudson Drive will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Humphrey's, 111 N. Bridge St. in Smithville.
Hudson Drive has opened for national touring acts like Chase Rice, Maren Morris, Joe Diffie, LOCASH, Jordan Davis, Walker McGuire, Thompson Square, Casey Donahew and Darryl Worley. Their playlist covers today’s best country along, their own take on classic hits and original music.
