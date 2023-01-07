Weekend events include eagles, books, country music

Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be this weekend.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

CLAY COUNTY — One of the first events of the new year is Eagle Days.

This weekend, the 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex’s clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive.

