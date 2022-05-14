As the weekend starts, here is a list of some of the many activities and events.
Saturday, May 14
Cyclists from the around the region and beyond will return to downtown Smithville before the sun rises Saturday, May 14, to take part in the Humphrey’s Gravel Grinder bicycle race. There will also be family-friendly events throughout the day including a fun ride on the Main Street Trail; a kids car race with motorized cars, trucks and tractors down Bridge Street; a vendor event hosted by Smithville Main Street District; a mental health fair with local resources; live music on the Ali Kemp Memorial stage in Courtyard Park; and food for purchase from the Chops BBQ food truck.
The Smithville Kiwanis will hold its parking lot sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 14, at the Citizens Bank and Trust, 100 Missouri Highway 92. This is the annual suggested donation sale that helps fund the annual fishing derby and awards scholarships to Smithville High School seniors.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14, members of the Liberty Town and Country Garden Club will hold their annual plant share for area residents. The event will last around two hours or as long as plants are available for sharing at the Rotary Plaza, at the corner of Gallatin and Franklin streets.
Garden members will share plants from their personal gardens with the community. Area gardeners are also encouraged to bring their own divided perennials, shrubs or annuals to share.
There will be a free adult clothing giveaway at the Smithville United Methodist Church, 505 U.S. Highway 169. The event is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14.
Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its second annual Mayfair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Mayfair is free, family-friendly event that includes more than 20 vendors selling products at the farm.
The riding center, located at 13608 Henson Road in Holt, has a mission to improve the quality of life for persons with special needs through equine-assisted activities and therapies.
Liberty’s David Brandom will be performing live at 7 p.m. at the Corbin Theatre on Saturday evening. The Corbin is now housed in the Garrison School Cultural Center, located at 5 N. Main St., Liberty.
Brandom will be joined by Roger Wilder on piano; Gerald Spaits on bass; and Doug Auwarter, drums. There will be classics and original works performed. Ticket information is online at corbintheatre.ticketleap.com.
Sunday, May 15
Harriman-Jewell’s Discovery Series features Dr. Samantha Ege, playing the piano at 5 p.m. May 15 at the Folly Theater. The free concert features Ege, who is a respected researcher, teacher, musicologist and author.
Her program will feature the culturally unique and diverse music of women composers, including Kansas City’s Nora Holt. The free Discovery Concert and residency in Kansas City are supported, in part, by the National Endowment for the Arts. For tickets and parking passes, visit tickets.hjseries.org/960.
Liberty Parks & Rec. has partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer another season of Moonlight Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square. The first event will begin at 8:45 p.m.
