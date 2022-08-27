CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend.
On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St. Small dogs under 30 pounds will be able to swim first. Their session starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. There are two sessions for dogs over 30 pounds, 10:30 a.m. to noon and noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration and cost information can be found at gladstone.mo.us/CommunityCenter/.
Liberty Parks & Recreation joins the Clay County Public Health Center's Annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Macken Park, 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive, North Kansas City. There will be free games and activities as well as free health checks, healthy living resources and prizes.
A neighborhood block party will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Washington Street in downtown Kearney. Sponsored by Fat Boyz Grill & Bar and Gino's Italian Cuisine, there will be food, drinks, music and outdoor family games.
The final Smithville Hot Summer Nights concert of the season will take in downtown Smithville and it will be buzzing with emergency vehicles. The emergency vehicles, including large firetrucks kids all love, will be ringing Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave.
The rescheduled celebration to honor the career and accomplishments of retired Kearney Police Chief Tom Carey will take place at the Kearney Amphitheater, located in Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Missouri Highway 33. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. The free concert features Dennis Laffoon’s Great Balls of Fire – A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis.
