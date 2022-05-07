Weekend events include farmers markets, family fun

Looking for weekend events in the Northland? Here are half a dozen of interest for families.
Saturday, May 7
• Gladstone, Kearney and Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers Markets open. Gladstone’s is in the parking lot of the Atkins-Johnson Farm, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road. Kearney’s starts at 7 a.m. in the Kearney School District parking lot, Missouri Highways 33 and 92. HDLI’s market starts at 7 a.m. around the historic Square in Liberty.
• The Liberty Kiwanis Club and Love INC of Clay County have once again joined together to help mothers in need. A collection drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Liberty Hy-Vee, 109 Blue Jay Drive. Needs include baby wipes, diaper ointment, baby shampoo, baby wash or baby lotions. Cash donations will be accepted, too.
• The Lions Club of Kearney will host a children’s fishing derby for children in Kearney School District boundaries ages 5 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lake in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33.
• The 14th annual Larson’s Cruise for the Cause begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Smithville and around Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave., with vehicle show registration to support Larson’s Cause, a nonprofit created to provide financial assistance to local children with medical needs. The show ends around 4 p.m.
• Liberty North baseball takes on Kearney at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty North High School, 1000 NE 104th St.
• “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” will be at 7:30 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty. Tickets: corbintheatre.ticketleap.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.