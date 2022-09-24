libertypost95atparade

The Honor Guard from Liberty Post 95 helps lead the Liberty Fall Festival Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, the parade will winds its way around the downtown Liberty city blocks from Heritage Middle School and back.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

CLAY COUNTY — There's no excuse for anyone to say they are bored during the early fall in Clay County because there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on Saturday, Sept. 24.

First, it's the big weekend for Liberty as Liberty Fall Festival takes over the historic downtown. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade winds its way around the blocks from Heritage Middle School and back. Then there's entertainment with local dance groups and martial arts schools. Liberty Area Chamber members as well as artists have set up booths, plus there's the carnival. Rising country star Jason Pritchett performs at 7 p.m. 

