The Honor Guard from Liberty Post 95 helps lead the Liberty Fall Festival Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, the parade will winds its way around the downtown Liberty city blocks from Heritage Middle School and back.
CLAY COUNTY — There's no excuse for anyone to say they are bored during the early fall in Clay County because there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on Saturday, Sept. 24.
First, it's the big weekend for Liberty as Liberty Fall Festival takes over the historic downtown. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade winds its way around the blocks from Heritage Middle School and back. Then there's entertainment with local dance groups and martial arts schools. Liberty Area Chamber members as well as artists have set up booths, plus there's the carnival. Rising country star Jason Pritchett performs at 7 p.m.
In Kearney, the Kearney Lions Club holds its annual fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jesse James Park Pavilion, 3001 N. Missouri Highway 33. Kids activities, food and 25 vendors will be on hand.
In Smithville, it's another busy weekend with Smithville's Backyard BBQ Bash. The Junkville Market starts at 9 a.m. An hour later, the amateur barbecue contest starts. Throughout the day, different categories of protein such as shrimp and burgers will be judged. Plus, there's a watermelon-eating contest at 1:30 p.m., cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., egg toss contest at 2:30 p.m. and pie-eating contest at 5:30 p.m.
At the Smithville American Legion Post 58, located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92, five bands will play to help raise funds for Valor Ranch, a charitable upstart that seeks to provide transitional housing for homeless veterans. Smithville's Casi Joy will start the live performances at 1 p.m.. She will be followed by a variety show, the Highway, Flirtin' With Molly and Damien Gunn. Tickets are available at the door.
There's going to be a taco fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rising Sun Lodge, 2000 NW Barry Road. The event is hosted by the Order of the Eastern Star with proceeds benefit Hillcrest Platte and Clay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.