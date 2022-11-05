CLAY COUNTY — November may be a bit slower for events, but there are still a few in the mix this weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Clay Countians for Inclusion will host a conversation on Native American history, current issues, and initiatives from 10 a.m. to noon at the Garrison School, 502 N. Water St., Liberty.
“Acknowledging History, Reclaiming Culture” will be shared by Gaylene Crouser, Hunkpapa/Oglala and director of the Kansas City Indian Center; Jason Swartley, Isanti Dakota; and Pat Streng, author of “Native American Resilience.”
The workshop is free and open to the community, but seating is limited; RSVP to maxgarrison@dginfom.com. Type “Native American Workshop” in the subject line. Refreshments, coffee and drinks will be provided. While masks are encouraged, they are optional.
Also at 10 a.m., Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District Walking Tour. The tour begins at the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street.
The Smithville American Legion Post 58, 2607 Missouri Highway 92, has several activities this weekend. On Saturday, beginning at noon, the Second Annual Old Time Fiddlers Contest starts with registration. The contest starts at 1 p.m.
There is an open division, a junior division for 16 and under and then a senior division for players 60 and older. Call 532-8115 or by email hopehallowell@gmail.com for information.
At 7 p.m., there is a Toys 4 Tots fundraiser at the post. This event is to support U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots foundation for this year. Admission is $20 or two gifts and $10 per person. The music will be from Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders. All kinds of family fun will be happening in the hall side of the building.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the post will have bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. No one under 16 is allowed, but for other details, call 532-8115.
