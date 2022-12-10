CLAY COUNTY — Community holiday events continue to roll along this weekend with visits with Santa, shopping and fine arts productions.
First up, members of the community can have pancakes with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kearney Senior Center, 600 N. Jefferson St. There will also be photo opportunities with St. Nick. Suggested donations are $3 per child and $10 per family with donations benefiting the senior center’s programming for older adults.
Next, the annual Heritage Holiday Mart is back and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Heritage Middle School, 600 W. Kansas St. in Liberty. Along with more than 100 vendors that include authors, jewelry makers and clothing retailers, there will be indoor activities such as a holiday selfie spot, student council gift wrap station, visit from Santa and more. String and band students will also be playing in hallways, offering holiday classics.
At 10 a.m., visitors can stop at Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road, to experience a 19th-century Christmas. Children will be able to make ornaments and visit with St. Nicholas. The mansion will be open with hot apple cider, hot cocoa and cookies for sale. Admission can be purchased at the door.
Starting at noon, the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, Gladstone, will be buzzing with Christmas cheer. First up is Photos and Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Claus. This event is noon to 3 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., there is a free Holiday Night program. The evening includes outdoor caroling by the Dickens Carolers, holiday crafts, a holiday luminary trail, bonfire with roasted chestnuts, spiced cider, a writing station to write letters to Santa, selfie stations and a guest appearance from Santa.
Kearney’s Magical Night starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 with the lighted parade. The parade will follow the same route as the school district’s Homecoming parade, which can be watched along Jefferson and Washington streets. After Santa’s arrival, he will be on hand to take photos with children at Firehouse Community Center, located in front of Lions Park in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. From 7 to 9 p.m., families are welcome to visit participating downtown businesses to complete a family activity or craft. The night will also include a downtown fireworks display.
Corbin Theatre’s production of “Let Nothing You Dismay” continues this weekend. Shows will be 7:30 pm. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty. The play deals with characters Kevin and Allie who are about to become parents. Eight actors play 22 characters in this lightning-paced holiday farce that celebrates families of all kinds. Get tickets at corbintheatre.ticketleap.com.
On Sunday, two churches will offer community performances. At 2 p.m., Liberty United Methodist Church’s Worship Through the Arts Concert Series welcomes the Grammy-Award winning Kansas City Chorale with director Charles Bruffy and Kansas City actor Matt Schwader in a newly composed performance of “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. The concert will be at Liberty United Methodist Church, Sunset Campus, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty. Tickets may be purchased at the concert.
The Second Baptist Community Chorus & Orchestra featuring Angstrom Brass will celebrate the Christmas season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free but a collection will be taken. The church is located at 300 E. Kansas St. in Liberty.
