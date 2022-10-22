CLAY COUNTY — This weekend brings plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy activities all around Clay County.
Saturday
First up, there will be a guided tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, about African American heritage in Liberty. The walk begins in Fairview Cemetery at the stone archway on Shrader Street. Liberty Historic Preservation Division and Historic Liberty, Inc. created the historic walking tour series. This tour will include stops in Fairview Cemetery and at Garrison School Cultural Center. Tour attendees will drive themselves between locations.
This weekend is also the first of two weekends full of Halloween events. The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department offers the Spooky Trail Hunt, which runs through Halloween. There are 12 ghosts hiding along the Cates Creek/Jefferson Park trail off Missouri Highway 291. Find the activity sheet at libertymissouri.gov/57/Parks-Recreation. Participants can bring the completed activity sheet to the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, for a Halloween treat.
At 10 a.m. there’s a Halloween 5K that starts in Heritage Park in Smithville, 320 E. Main St. The event is sponsored by the Smithville Bike Co-op and Smithville Parks and Rec. Costumes are recommended. Register at halloween-run-benefiting-smithville-parks-and-rec.
Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, Liberty, is hosting the 37th Annual Fairy Tale Forest through Sunday, Oct. 23. Hours of the event are 6 to 8:30 p.m. This non-scary Halloween event features the Walk of 100 Jack-O'-Lanterns, a walk through a quarter-mile trail with jack-o'-lanterns carved by local residents, and a treat bag to take home. This is a fundraising event to benefit the nature sanctuary and its educational programming. Ticket information is found at naturesanctuary.com.
From 1 to 3 p.m., Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road, offers a kid-safe Halloween event. Admission is $5. Families with infants to those in elementary school are invited to trick-or-treat door to door throughout the historic village. There will also be other activities and historical demonstrations of life in Missouri during the 19th century. The event will take place rain or shine.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., Smithville’s Haunted Campground will be at Smith’s Forks Campground at Smithville Lake. The annual event allows participants to walk through the campground trick-or-treating while viewing decorated campsites and booths. The event is free to attend.
Sunday
On Sunday, Oct. 23, the team at Northland Rolladium, 1020 Kent St., Liberty, will hold the third annual Trunk ‘R Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be many vendors and groups passing out goodies.
There’s also Halloween-themed Sunday bingo at the Smithville American Legion Post, 2607 NE Missouri Highway 92. Doors open at 11 a.m. Bingo begins at 1 p.m. No one under 16 is allowed.
