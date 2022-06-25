CLAY COUNTY — While the weekend before the July Fourth weekend may seem a bit quieter, there are still plenty of things to do.
There will be free snow cones offered by Nelson Home Group from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the splash pad in Kearney's Lions Park, located downtown off Jefferson Street.
The Pharis Farm, 20611 Missouri Highway EE, Liberty, is a public historic site open for special events such Picking on the Porch & Art on the Farm. Both events are Saturday, June 25.
Starting at 3 p.m., there is open-mic time where musicians will be welcome to share their skills. At 5 p.m., Jerry & Neil will play; and at 6 p.m., the Liberty Highway Band plays.
Those coming are invited to bring art to display. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
The summer concert schedule for Kearney Amphitheater rolls on this weekend with A Dash of Bluegrass Saturday, June 25. The concert features two bluegrass bands: Missouri River Band and Wood Valley Pickers.
The amphitheater is located in Jesse James Park, north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the shows starts at 7 p.m.
To learn about the show and purchase tickets, visit kearneyamphitheater.com.
Due to a rainout earlier in the month, the Smithville Parks and Recreation movie night has been rescheduled to June 25 at Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave. The Box Fort Challenge starts at 7 p.m. with the Smithville CIA encouraging kids to come out. All supplies are included, just show up and use those creative engineering to design the best box fort.
Snacks will be provided by North Lake Church. "Encanto" will be played on the big screen on the stage at Courtyard Park starting around 9 p.m.
On Sunday, June 26, there will be a "Yappy Hour," hosted Hosted By Eric Craig Real Estate Team, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the dog park at the Little Platte South Trail Access at the corner of Litton Way and Old Jefferson Highway at Smithville Lake.
