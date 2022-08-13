CLAY COUNTY — Looking for an outing or two this weekend?
In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market will be marking National Farmers Market Week Saturday, Aug. 13. Shatto Dairy is going to be set up in the Little Sprouts children's area around the Square and Barbara Shatto herself will be coming out to run their booth, according to Erin Erdman, market manager. Shatto should be in attendance from around 9 a.m. to noon. Also there will be Compost Collective KC.
To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum’s Big Shoal Farms offers the Sunflower Field Festival. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, visitors can head to the Big Shoal Farm sunflower field to enjoy the festivities. The event will be held at the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum property at 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road in Gladstone.
Admission is free. There will be sunflowers for sale where visitors can pick from the field as well as precut vases; photo opportunities with family and friends; children’s arts activities; an art fair featuring works of local artists for sale; sunflower-baked goods for sale; and food and drinks available for purchase.
In Kearney, the Kearney Enrichment Council will again offer Second Saturdays. The Solar Guys are bringing face painting and a balloon artist back. The evening event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Kearney School District Central Office parking lot, 150 Missouri Highway 92. There will be 40 vendors, live music, food trucks and shopping.
Also, Brian Hamm, one of the local veterinarians, will have another Barks & Brews event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Paisley Home off Jefferson Street for the Paisley Paws Charitable Veterinary Foundation. There will be fun and drinks available for purchase, plus a chance to meet Bubbles the weather pug and Melinda Strathman from 102.7 FM KPGZ.
In Smithville, the Hot Summer Nights concert series becomes Festi-Ville 2022 in downtown's Courtyard Park, 110 E. Main St. Diamond Rio will be the headliner.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Party On The Patio will be at Smithville's American Legion, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. Live music is on tap from 5 to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.