vendor booths.jpg (copy)

Kearney's Second Saturday, an outdoor market and entertainment event, is this weekend. 

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — Looking for an outing or two this weekend?

In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market will be marking National Farmers Market Week Saturday, Aug. 13. Shatto Dairy is going to be set up in the Little Sprouts children's area around the Square and Barbara Shatto herself will be coming out to run their booth, according to Erin Erdman, market manager. Shatto should be in attendance from around 9 a.m. to noon. Also there will be Compost Collective KC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.