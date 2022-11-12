stock_bingocards
Metro Creative

CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.