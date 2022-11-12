CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.
A Christmas-themed wine walk and downtown shopping event hosted by Smithville Main Street District will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, around downtown Smithville.
“Come wearing your ugliest Christmas sweater. It will be a beautifully tacky evening of shopping all of our local brick-and-mortar stores while you sip. We will also be having an open Christmas market featuring many vendors and some great shopping. No tickets are required to shop,” states a Facebook event post about the day.
To purchase tickets or for more information, search “Wine Walk & Christmas Market — Smithville Main Street District” on Facebook.
Other events will be indoors such as the Bridge Street Theatre's presentation of an evening of improv, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at El Rey Mexican Kitchen, 99 U.S. Highway 169, Trimble.
For those seeking an opportunity to support Smithville’s Megan’s Paws and Claws, the Smithville American Legion Post No. 58, at 2607 Missouri Highway 92, will offer music bingo benefiting Friends of Megan's Paws and Claws. Doors open at 6 p.m.; first round starts at 7 p.m. Initial bingo card is $5, each additional card $1.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, the public is invited to a benefit concert of the Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus to support the Clay County Clothes Closet at 3 p.m. at Fairview Christian Church, 1800 NE 65th St., Gladstone. Noel Fulkerson serves as artistic director and conductor of the KCMMC. The concert is free, but a donation will be collected.
Clay County Clothes Closet has served the clothing needs of impoverished residents of the Northland KC area since 1959.
Smithville American Legion Post 58 offers Sunday bingo on Nov. 13. Doors open at 11 a.m. Bingo begins at 1 p.m. No one under 16 years old is allowed in.
